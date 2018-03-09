AUSTIN — Seven candidates are running to fill the Austin City Council seat representing District 1, which encompasses Central East and East Austin. This comes after District 1 Council Member Ora Houston, who was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2015, announced in June she will not seek a second term.

KVUE has reached out to each candidate to determine where they stand on key issues. Check back on this story as their responses trickle in.

Mitrah Elizabeth Avini

Avini’s campaign Facebook page and Twitter profile declare, “People over profit.”

Lewis Conway, Jr.

Conway, who previously served time in prison, wants to represent East Austin as a Democratic Socialist, his campaign website said.

In 1992, Conway accepted a plea deal for voluntary manslaughter. He said he killed an addict who robbed him in an act of self defense.

"I was a young scared kid. I was 21 years old playing a game. I had no idea what the rules were, but I called the cops, just like you'll see in my statements, I killed him in self defense," Conway told KVUE in February.

He served eight years in prison, and 12 more on probation. In 2013, his voting rights were restored.

Now, as candidate for city council, his campaign platform includes healthcare for all people regardless of income, bringing more hospitals and banks to the east side, addressing affordability concerns and communal land trusts.

Vincent Harding

A graduate of University of Texas’ School of Law, Harding previously served as chair of the Travis County Democratic Party and ethics and employment attorney at the Texas Department of Transportation, according to his campaign website.

He said his campaign focuses on affordability, access, economic advancement, transportation infrastructure, health care and criminal justice reforms.

Natasha Harper-Madison

Born in East Austin, Harper-Madison contends that she can advocate for District 1. She said she will “stand strong for my community by fighting for affordability, equity and economic mobility,” according to her campaign website.

Misael Ramos

Ramos is a write-in candidate. KVUE has reached out to him for biographical information and his stance on key issues related to the district he is running for.

Mariana Salazar

An immigrant who moved to the United States as a teen, Salazar said she has 15 years of experience as a public servant working with community members, local, state and federal governments, nonprofits, foundations, community organizations and the faith and business community.

Salazar said she is motivated to run for District 1 council member because “East Austin has been neglected for years.”

“Our families are being pushed out of the city and don’t have the resources,” “there are missing sidewalks” and “public transit does not meet the needs of our community,” according to her campaign website.

Reedy Macque Spigner III

A third generation Austinite, Spigner’s campaign Facebook page said he has worked for the State of Texas, Senate Committee on Jurisprudence, the Attorney General’s office and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As District 1 council member, Spinger hopes to unite the district, create a livable and affordable community, create a diverse workforce development environment, ensure effective and efficient city services and advocate government transparency and community policing, his Facebook page said.

