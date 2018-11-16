AUSTIN — Seven members of the Bowie High School dance team will be participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The "Silver Stars" are used to leading crowds during football games and pep rallies, but this crowd is a little bit bigger.

They're getting ready to showcase their talent to the world.

“It's all sinking in that we're going to be performing on TV and stuff, and we have to get the nerves out of the way and just practice our performing and doing what we do best,” dancer Chloe Borsch said.

They'll be flying to New York to perform a jazz routine in the parade.

“I know it's going to be freezing,” dancer Landry Case said. “We don’t really have a lot on us, so we just have our costume and stuff, but I think it will still be fun and we won’t be thinking about that.”

They've been preparing since October and now, with their big moment just days away, it's a mix of nerves and excitement.

For some, who watched the parade growing up, they're about to live out a dream.

“My favorite was always watching the dancers because I danced, and I always thought it would be really cool if I could do that and now I am,” Borsch said.

“I didn't really put it together that that could be me someday, but it is something that I did kind-of look forward to,” Case said.

As they march through New York City on Thursday, they hope to inspire the next generation watching at home to follow in their footsteps.

There's nearly 50 members on the Bowie High School dance team, but only the officers will get to travel to the parade. They're planning to head out early Saturday morning.

