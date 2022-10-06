One year after 6th Street mass shooting, calls for safety improvements and change continue

Business owners in the area said the one thing the city hasn't done that they believe will help decrease crime is open up the street to cars at night.

AUSTIN, Texas — One year ago this weekend, a mass shooting in Austin's entertainment district killed one person and injured 13 others. Since then the city has taken steps to make 6th Street safer.

In the wake of that shooting, Austin Councilmember Kathie Tovo launched the "Safer 6th Street" initiative. The plan is to add more lighting and cameras, give business owners handheld metal detectors and create an EMS staging area.

"There is not one easy solution, but upgrading the lighting, upgrading the cameras, making sure that we have EMS easily accessible in that area if anything happens where somebody needs medical attention, working on public activations, using our public space in a way that makes sense, that helps really manage the crowds differently. You know all of these things are, I believe, going to be part of creating a safer sixth street," Tovo said.

Jesse Fortney is the owner of Gnar Bar on East 6th Street. He said he and other bar owners feel the city isn't doing enough.

"What they've done is come up with the plan to respond to mass shootings, mass casualties, to respond to crime, to respond to all the problems, not how do we eliminate the problem," Fortney said.

Business owners in the area like Fortney said the one thing the city hasn't done that they believe will help decrease crime is open up the street to cars at night.

"Rainey Street is not shut down. West Street is not shut down, and they're flourishing. Those businesses are doing great. Sixth Street is the only place that's shut down," Fortney said.

Part of 6th Street is closed off to vehicles Thursday through Sunday nights. Fortney said years ago it was a good idea, but not anymore.

"We don't want people just hanging out anymore. It does not work. It's ruining everything about 6th Street. I wish it wasn't," Fortney said.

Tovo said last year the idea to open 6th Street was turned down but as her office continues to communicate with business owners like Fortney, she said nothing is off the table and they're looking into that possibility again.

"I know that some of the business owners are frustrated that they don't believe there's been enough progress, and again, I think we've got some good strategies in place," Tovo said.

Fortney said he wants 6th Street to feel safe again.

"It'll be the quickest, fastest change to 6th Street that we think is positive. You literally just don't have to close the street down. Just don't close it down. That's all we want to try," Fortney said.

Read the letter Fortney wrote explaining why he believes opening the street to traffic would help improve the area here.

