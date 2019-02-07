FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Around 62 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $31,000, was found in a drug bust in Fayette County on Saturday.

Sergeant Randy Thurmann and his K-9 partner, Kolt, discovered the marijuana after pulling over a Ford crew cab dually for a traffic violation on Interstate 10.

“After speaking to the driver, Sergeant Thumann observed many indicators of narcotics trafficking,” the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Kolt indicated to the bed of the truck for the presence of illegal narcotics, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 62 pounds of marijuana were located under a pile of used A/C compressors in the bed of the truck.

The driver, Fernando Munoz, 20, from San Juan was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Study: Cockroaches evolving, may become impossible to kill