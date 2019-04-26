AUSTIN, Texas — Honor Flight Austin just took their second flight of the year, and 58th flight ever to Washington, D.C.

Approximately 60 veterans departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for their special trip at about 11:45 a.m. Friday morning.

These Austin-area veterans were from the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

The veterans assembled with guardians and staff for a procession from the security checkpoint through the terminal to Gate 21.

The TSA Honor Guard and Austin Police Department bagpipes lead the procession.

The veterans are scheduled to return to Austin on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

This Honor Flight Austin flight was sponsored by 22KILL, a non-profit organization committed to researching and understanding issues related to suicide.

