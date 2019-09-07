AUSTIN, Texas — Six pets were killed and a homeowner is without a place to stay after a house fire took place in South Austin.

According to crews, the fire happened in a neighborhood near South Lamar and Oltorf at about 2 a.m. on Delcrest Drive.

Investigators said the homeowner wasn't there at the time, but said six pets died in the fire.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire. Check back for updates.

