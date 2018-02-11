AUSTIN — The "5th Annual Baby Shower Luncheon Benefiting Hand to Hold" was held today at JW Marriott Austin at 110 E 2nd Street.

The event took place from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was the special guest speaker.

This luncheon serves to honor all families who have experienced life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or suffered the loss of a infant. The event raises funds for Hand to Hold, allowing the nonprofit to expand its support for NICU families in Central Texas and across the U.S.

According to the 2018 "March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card," there has been a rise in premature births in the U.S. for a third year in a row -- and Texas received a D grade in the report, with more than 10 percent of babies being born prematurely in 2017. According to Travis County's preterm birth rates in 2016, the county had the sixth highest amount of premature births in Texas.

