LAGO VISTA, Texas — More than 5,800 Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) customers are without power.

The outage was reported by PEC around 4:45 p.m. The company said it was affecting customers in Lago Vista.

Around 5:45 p.m., PEC tweeted that an equipment failure was discovered at a substation and that crews were working to repair the issue. The current estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m.

