AUSTIN, Texas — Transportation Security Administration officers have confiscated at least 50 firearms at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since the beginning of 2019.

One of the guns was confiscated as recently as Thursday afternoon, according to TSA stakeholder relations manager Ignacio Reyes.

Firearms are not allowed on carry-on bags, which are checked through TSA's security checkpoints. Travelers are, however, allowed to bring a firearm on board as long it is stored unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container in a checked bag.

"Not only does it create problems for the travelers, which could include arrests and a fine of up to $13,333, but it also stops the flow of the airport," Reyes said.

According to TSA, officers confiscated nine firearms in June 2019 and at least eight firearms in July 2019 at ABIA.

RELATED:

Two loaded guns intercepted by TSA at Austin-Bergstrom in two days

Austin airport on list of most guns found in carry-ons in 2018

EXCLUSIVE: TSA security at Austin airport missed loaded gun in man's bag

Last year, officers confiscated a total of 93 firearms at ABIA, earning the airport the No. 9 spot in a list of airports with the most firearm discoveries.

"This is one list that we don't really want to be on," Bryce Dubee, a spokesperson with ABIA, told KVUE.

In May, the airport broke a new monthly record mark, with more than 1.5 million passengers traveling through its gates.

"We have more travelers coming through Austin, and with that, we are also seeing an increase in travelers who are bringing firearms in their carry-on luggage through security checkpoint," Dubee said.

Click here to find out more information about to travel safely with a firearm.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Trash pile fire sends smoke plume into the air in South Austin

Man found shot in southeast Austin was trying to rob drug dealer, police say