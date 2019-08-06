AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted Friday night that there were five men with reported gunshot wounds in the 8000 block of West SH 71 in Southwest Austin near Oak Hill.

Four ATCEMS ambulances and a commander, Austin police and Austin fire units were responding to the incident. The fourth ambulance was later canceled.

APD confirmed to KVUE that the incident occurred at the Country Aire Mobile Home Park and that the call came in at 10:51 p.m.

Police told KVUE that when they arrived on scene they found that the five victims had received indirect gunfire. There were two shotgun blasts to the ground, and it appeared that the blasts had ricocheted off the ground, hitting the five victims. Police also found some casings.

All five victims were transported to local hospitals. ATCEMS and police said their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Police told KVUE they spoke to all of the victims and several witnesses and learned that two suspects had left on foot. No one is in custody at this time, but police believe they will be able to arrest the suspects soon because they have already identified them.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I'm home': Former custodian starts new job as school principal

Wimberley karate instructor sentenced to life plus 20 years in child abuse, pornography case

Governor signs bill to raise Texas smoking age to 21