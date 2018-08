AUSTIN — Five children and four adults have been displaced after firefighters were called out to a "heavily involved" fire at an East Austin mobile home.

The Austin Fire Department said around 11 a.m. Tuesday they are working the fire at a mobile home located in the 11600 block of Green Grove Drive near Texas 130 and Highway 71.

Re Box Alarm 11600 Blk Green Grove Engine 48 reporting mobile home heavily involved in fire. Fire attack underway — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 28, 2018

Austin Fire said the displaced adults and children will be assisted by the Central Texas Red Cross.

11900 Green Grove, fire is under control. Heavy damage to attic. 4 adults and 5 children will be displaced. @CenTexRedCross enroute to assist. Travis County Fire Marshal responding to investigate. pic.twitter.com/LIX8rHtmKl — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 28, 2018

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

