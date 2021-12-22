41 'severely undernourished' cattle seized from property north of Elgin

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said one bull did not survive. The owner may face animal cruelty charges.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office seized 41 severely undernourished cattle from a property north of Elgin on Tuesday morning, saying the owner could face animal cruelty charges.

One of the animals, a bull, did not survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Its livestock unit executed a search warrant at the property around 9 a.m. Deputies said the owner had been previously notified and given “several opportunities” to better care for the animals. Livestock investigators reportedly offered to assist him, which he declined.

“He was warned that if he did not, the cattle would be subject to seizure and he would be subject to criminal charges being filed against him,” the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were able to round up and pen the herd, later loading and transporting them to impoundment facilities. A civil process will be initiated to divest the owner of the cattle.

The Bastrop County District Attorney will consider pursuing criminal charges for cruelty to livestock animals through neglect, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail.