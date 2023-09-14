4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Karnes County Thursday

This earthquake is the fourth in the South Texas area within the last week

DENHAWKEN, Texas — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Karnes County Thursday afternoon, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was recorded at 1:50 p.m. and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers. The nearest town to the site of the earthquake is Denhawken, Texas, near Stockdale.

Multiple people in the area reported they felt the effects of the earthquake, according to the USGS website. This is in a remote area and not likely to have caused damage to the neighboring towns, USGS said.

This comes after three earthquakes were recorded within four hours in a rural region east of San Antonio on Monday afternoon, including a quake near Falls City that measured in at 3.3 on the Richter Scale, the USGS said. The biggest quake was reported just before 5 p.m., while the other two quakes – measuring at 3.2 and 2.7 – were felt near Stockdale at 3:07 p.m. and 6:56 p.m., respectively.

