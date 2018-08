JARRELL, Texas — A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after Williamson County deputies found him locked inside of a locked car, according to Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody.

The car was located in Jarrell when deputies found the boy, according to the sheriff. Chody said the child was stable condition at the hospital.

WCSO responded to a call for service regarding four-year-old found inside a locked vehicle. The child is stable but transported to the hospital for observation. Remember, always be vigilant, know where your children are and never leave them unattended. pic.twitter.com/0310jLfSnb — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) August 30, 2018

WCSO is investigating the incident.

© 2018 KVUE-TV