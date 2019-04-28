NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Four people are injured, one critically, after a three-car pileup near New Braunfels on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-35 northbound near the 2500 block just after 3 a.m., police said.

A 23-year-old New Braunfels man was traveling in the center lane “at a high rate of speed” in a Nissan Sentra when he hit a Dodge van driven by a 46-year-old Kentucky woman.

The man’s car was then struck by a Ford F-150 driven by a 50-year-old New Braunfels man.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in a critical condition.

The Kentucky woman and her passengers – a 46-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man – were taken to Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Northbound lanes of I-35 were shut around the crash for around three-and-a-half hours.