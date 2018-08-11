PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A 39-year-old man has died after being involved in a collision in Pflugerville Thursday, officials said.

The Pflugerville Police Department responded to the accident at 3:51 p.m. The man was reportedly driving a motorcycle southbound on A.W. Grimes Boulevard when he collided with a vehicle at the Pflugerville Parkway intersection.

The driver's identity has not been released, pending next of kin notification by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KVUE-TV