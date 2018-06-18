HAYS COUNTY, Texas -- Three Wimberley residents have died after being involved in a car accident south of San Marcos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 8:09 p.m. Friday on RM 12, three miles south of San Marcos.

Wimberley residents Ramiro Ramirez, 22; Angela Mary Masullo, 40, and Daniel Stuart Masullo, 44, were pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

According to DPS, Ramirez was traveling northbound on RM 12 when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Traverse from behind. The Traverse then spun 180 degrees counter clockwise before stopping. The driver of the Traverse was treated and released from a hospital, DPS said.

According to investigators, Ramirez continued traveling in the southbound lane and struck a Lincoln MKX head on, killing Angela and Daniel Masullo. Ramirez's vehicle then came to a final stop and caught on fire, officials said.

Two other passengers were transported to South Austin Medical Center with unknown conditions, DPS said.

