AUSTIN, Texas — A car crashed into a McDonald's at 2114 West Slaughter Lane at Manchaca Road on Friday evening.
Austin police said the call came in at 6:28 p.m.
Three people sustained minor injuries. They were treated for them and then released.
RELATED: Dump truck falls off side of overpass in Georgetown, injuring driver
Twitter user @MRoxx31 shared these photos of the incident:
@MRoxx31
@MRoxx31
There is no further information at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Video shows suspects before they allegedly pistol whip Lakeway homeowner, 76
Samsung, AT&T unveil new 5G research hub in North Austin
Austin council approves purchase of new homeless shelter, loosens homeless laws