AUSTIN, Texas — A car crashed into a McDonald's at 2114 West Slaughter Lane at Manchaca Road on Friday evening.

Austin police said the call came in at 6:28 p.m.

Three people sustained minor injuries. They were treated for them and then released.

Twitter user @MRoxx31 shared these photos of the incident:

Photo courtesy of Twitter user @MRoxx31.

@MRoxx31

There is no further information at this time.

