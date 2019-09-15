AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a three-vehicle crash on East US 290. One of those was a child, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics first reported the incident before 4:30 p.m. on the 10000 block of East US 290.

A trauma alert was declared on the child, ATCEMS said. One person was pinned inside their vehicle as a result of the crash.

Two adults suffered serious injuries and were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. The child suffered potentially serious injuries and was taken to Dell Seton Children's Medical Center.

ATCEMS has since cleared the scene. Expect delays in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

RELATED:

Travis County Commissioners approve program aimed at making SH 71, US 290 West safer

US 290 East back open after second deadly overnight crash in Austin

Child injured in U.S. 290 incident released from hospital Wednesday

Community calls for changes on Highway 290 after young father dies in crash

Man killed in pin-in crash on US 290 identified

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Body recovered in search for missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park

Scammers targeting guests from inside Austin hotels

'Sorry not doing the show': Lil Wayne backs out of St. Louis concert after incident at hotel

Accused students identified in racist attack on black student at University of Arizona