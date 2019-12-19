AUSTIN, Texas — Three people are injured, including two with potentially life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing on a CapMetro bus in North Austin on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the 1700 block of Payton Gin Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two early teens were taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, while another person was treated at the scene.

Police told KVUE at least one person is in custody.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and remain alert for investigators working in the area.

