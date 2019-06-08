AUSTIN, Texas — Three people are injured, including two children, after a two-vehicle crash sent one car into a house in northeast Austin on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the 9800 block of Childress Drive, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. An adult man was taken to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries

EMS has now cleared the scene.

No further information on the crash is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Charges filed against singer R. Kelly in Minnesota for 2001 incident

Four dead in triple murder-suicide in San Antonio, police say

2020 City of Austin budget includes nearly $63M set aside for homelessness