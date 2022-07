The fire was reported on the 10300 block of Quail Ridge Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three dogs were found dead after a North Austin house fire on Friday.

The Austin Fire Department first reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 10300 block of Quail Ridge Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was heavily involved at the residence. The dogs were located after a search.

Three adults will be displaced as a result of the fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Working fire 10300 blk of Quail Ridge, Engine responding to fire alarm activation found heavily involved home. 3 dogs located deceased during search. No other injuries. 3 adults will be displaced. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MACzkRmBsP — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 1, 2022