AUSTIN, Texas — According to the U.S. News and World Report, three Austin-area hospitals rank among the best in Texas.

St. David's Medical Center was the highest-ranking Austin hospital, taking the No. 7 spot in the state. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple tied with St. David's.

U.S. News and World Report's rankings were determined by ratings across 16 medical specialties taken from data and expert opinions, according to its methodology. Hospitals were also ranked based on nine best procedures and conditions.

St. David's received a "high-performing" mark in nephrology, the treatment of renal disease, and seven adult procedures or conditions, including heart failure and heart bypass surgery.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple rated high performing in two adult specialties in nephrology and pulmonology & lung surgery, and six procedures and conditions.

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin ranked No.11 in Texas, tying with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. According to the report, the hospital rated high-performing in six procedures/conditions including colon cancer and heart failure.

