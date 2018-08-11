WICHITA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and are offering a reward for information leading to his capture.

DPS said Jorge Luis Santamaria, 36, is a high-risk sex offender and is wanted for probation violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Santamaria has been wanted since October of 2012 after he left his home in Wichita County, DPS said. Santamaria also reportedly has ties to the Austin area, including Elgin. He was convicted of attempt to commit indecency with a child after an incident in Travis county involving an 11-year-old boy.

DPS is offering a cash reward up to $2,000 and said all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

If you'd like to submit a tip, use one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

