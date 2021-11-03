Habitual violator policy now in effect for US 290 Toll

The names of habitual violators have been published online.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting this month, officers can now issue warnings or tickets for drivers on US 290 with large toll bills.

However, this is only affecting habitual violators. That means anyone with more than 100 unpaid toll bills in a 12-month period could get pulled over soon.

There are currently about 7,500 violators, all of which are listed on the Central Texas Regional Mobile Authority website. Right now, the average unpaid toll balance is $1,600.

The CTRMA's Habitual Violator Program was put in place in November of 2019. Enforcement remedies under this policy include:

posting the names of Habitual Violators whose vehicles have been banned

blocking vehicle registration renewal

prohibiting Habitual Violators’ vehicles on Mobility Authority roadways

on-road enforcement of the vehicle ban

A list of habitual violators banned from Mobility Authority roadways is posted here.