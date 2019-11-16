AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after an early morning crash near U.S. Highway 290 and Samson Road in northeast Austin.

At 5:18 a.m. Saturday, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said that initial reporters were of a single-vehicle involved in a crash, with one patient ejected from the vehicle, on the East U.S. 290 westbound service road.

Medics issued CPR to the patient, but at 5:43 a.m., ATCEMS said that medics had obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for a man in approximately his 30s.

Austin police said at 6:13 a.m. that the 8100 block of the E. U.S. 290 eastbound service road was closed due to the investigation into this crash. Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

