A four-alarm apartment fire has been reported at 4009 Victory Drive, according to Austin Fire.

24 units in building A, as well as the leasing office, were affected by the fire, officials reported. Austin Fire tweeted out that the fire was confined to building A, but was still working on getting it under control. More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene to extinguish the fire, AFD said.

Residents of all 24 units -- more than 30 people -- will be displaced, AFD said. Fire officials said they believe the cause of the fire to be accidental -- due to improperly discarded smoking material on second-floor. According to AFD, the leading cause of fires in Austin every year is improperly discarded smoking material and unattended cooking.

The original alarm was sent out at 2:26 p.m., the second alarm was sent out at approximately 2:35 p.m. and the third was sent out at 2:49 p.m when the fire moved to the attic. When the fire moved to the attic, AFD said it had pulled firefighters from the building.

Austin FD said in a tweet that the fire was originally blazing on two floors of the apartment.

The address was matched to an apartment complex named Mission James Place.

Austin ISD confirmed with KVUE that the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, located on Prather Lane, were on a reverse evacuation. In a reverse evacuation, everyone stays inside, can't leave the building and no one can come in. Classes and school activity resumed as scheduled, according to AISD. Reverse evacuation does not mean a lockdown. Austin ISD said in a tweet that all children were safe at the Ann Richards Summer Camp and Little Stars Camp. AISD added that students who normally ride buses can be picked up at the Burger Center. AISD said as of 3:45 p.m., students were being shuttled to the Burger Center.

Officials said victims of the fire would not stay at the Ann Richards School for Young Leaders Wednesday because they were able to find shelter at either a hotel, family member's residence, or friend's residence.

No injuries have been reported. Austin Fire said firefighters would monitor the building overnight. They said they would be worried about another fire sparking overnight if it weren't watched over.

