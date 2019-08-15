AUSTIN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he brought "several weapons" to Austin's Pease Park.

The Austin Police Department responded to the north side of the park at 1:32 p.m. after receiving a call about the man. Police found him with several weapons and took him into custody.

Dalton Broesche was charged with two counts of unlicensed carrying of a weapon for a pistol and a club (baton) that was on him. He also had an outstanding warrant in Harris County.

Broesche was booked into the Travis County Jail, where he currently remains on a $55,000 bond.

"Officers did an excellent job of responding to this situation and taking Broesche into custody without incident while also keeping everyone at the park safe," the police department said.

Dalton Broesche

Austin Police Department

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

8 Austin ISD schools get failing grades under Texas accountability system

Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code

San Diego photographer warns parents after son’s pictures appear on disturbing Instagram page