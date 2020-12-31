2020 wasn't all bad: A look back at some of the best news from this year

For some, 2020 has been the worst year ever, but there was still plenty of good news. We went back and pulled some of the best moments.

AUSTIN, Texas — There is just one more day left in 2020 – year a lot of us would like to forget about. But some of the reporters at KVUE have spent the year looking for the good things.

We'll realize we did a lot this year. We found ways to connect to friends.

"Desperate times make you do weird things, like video happy hours with your friends," said Katie Barrett, who in March started doing Zoom happy hours.

We connected to loved ones.

"We'll make a way right?" said Jamie Parks to her mother, who was sitting on the other side of a Plexiglass barrier at Tiffin House in Georgetown.

The facility built the barrier so families could still see each other and visit.

Even from afar, we witnessed love shared. Including Bri Houk and Lindsey Leaverton's Pop up Pandemic Wedding in Buda.

"And I honor you today and every day I love you," said Bri to Lindsey on their wedding night.

Looking back, we'll see the good has been there through the moments we saw families come together.

One Westlake family spent four years trying to adopt Louvens from Haiti. This year, it happened.

"It's not even just our street. We have friends from San Antonio who surprised us," said Nicole Casteel. "I'm just overwhelmed ... I'm really overwhelmed."

We'll also see the good in the times we found the ways to connect, like Photographer Heather Gallagher did with her project.

"No, I promise we're all more similar than we're not," she said as she documented people in Austin.

We'll remember 2020 through our new hobbies, like Elice Senf and her 3D chalk art.

"I was like, 'God, I really need to get outside,'" Senf said.

Also, we remember through the skills used to help people. Product-photographer-turned-watercolor-artist Rachel Hancock fully used her skills when she sold paintings to help raise money for Downtown Georgetown businesses.

"I'm probably doing watercolor all wrong but it makes me happy and it makes other people happy," said Hancock.

"Who does that any more? They find the great in something and it benefits everybody," said Cody Hirt, owner of Mesquite Creek Outfitters.

Hirt's business was just one of more than 60 that Hancock helped.

We also will look back at the times we celebrated milestones, like Desmond Pulliam in Lockhart scoring a touchdown in a big rivalry game.

"I can't say it enough, life is not all about football, but football is all about life," said Head Coach Todd Moebes. "It's what it's all about."

At the end of the year, we can look back and find those moments where we had fun, like Ryan Laurel and his kids. They dressed up as characters from "Star Wars" to make silly videos.

"So, at the end of the day, getting to dress up and be silly was probably a big relief to them and it was a good time," he said.

And those moments of joy:

"You got to dance with me," said Mary Warrick, who danced with her grandmother behind Plexiglass.

Finding that we did have some good news, even in one of the worst years we can remember.