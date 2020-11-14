Trump supporters rally in Downtown Austin following 2020 election

Trump supporters gathered at the Governor's Mansion Nov. 14 to protest the results of the election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered in Downtown Austin a week after the news that President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 presidential election.

Sarah Asch, a reporter at the Austin American-Statesman, posted a video of supporters who had gathered at the Governor's Mansion. Some were chanting, "stop the steal," which refers to the incorrect claim that President-elect Biden stole the election.

A group of Trump supporters have gathered outside the Governor’s Mansions in downtown Austin. Chants include “stop the steal,” referring to the incorrect claim that President Elect Joe Biden stole the election @statesman pic.twitter.com/CcRk8h6yHM — Sarah Asch (@sarahradinasch) November 14, 2020

This comes one week after people poured into the Downtown Austin streets on Nov. 7 to celebrate and protest moments after the Associated Press called the U.S. presidential election for Biden after calling Pennsylvania. Later that day, the AP also called Nevada for Biden.

President-elect Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

