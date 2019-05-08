AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council heard a 2020 budget proposal for the city for the first time on Monday.

Homelessness and policing were two areas of focus for the new budget.

The proposal includes a "historic investment" of $62.7 million in response to the homelessness crisis. This is a $17 million increase from the previous fiscal year budget and a "nearly three-fold increase" since the City changed to the 10-1 format for council.

That $62.7 million includes $20.4 million for housing displacement prevention, $23.9 million for crisis mitigation services, and $18.4 million for programs that re-empower families and individuals.

The most recent City budget was $4.1 billion, up 4% from the previous year, according to City documents. Last year, the City spent $5.7 million to bring in 33 new police officers.

The final budget is planned to be adopted on Sept. 10.

City Manager Spencer Cronk presented the budget at 2 p.m. at LifeWorks Sooch Foundation Youth & Family Resource Center.

