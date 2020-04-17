AUSTIN, Texas — Registrants for the 2020 Statesman Cap10K will now be honored at the 2021 race, event organizers announced Friday.

The transfers come at no additional charge to participants. However, registration is non-transferable and is the only consideration or compensation currently available to this year's registrants.

"We're so grateful for your dedication to our race and appreciate your patience by staying with us during this time," said Jeff Simecek, Statesman Cap10K race director. "We look forward to putting on a spectacular 44th Cap10K race and finish line festival on Sunday, April 11, 2021, and we invite you to join us."

The race was canceled for the second year in a row in 2020. This year, it was due to the coronavirus and last year to bad weather. Last year marked the first time in history the race was canceled.

The Cap10K is the largest 10K race in the state. KVUE is a media sponsor.

For more information, click here.

