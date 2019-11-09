AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Abbott honored 50 first responders during the 2019 Star of Texas Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Texas State Capitol.

The Star of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bille 1937 to honor and commemorate those who made "profound commitments while performing their duties" as officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders.

"This past year has undoubtedly tested our resilience, but the Texas spirit remains stronger than ever, and that is in part due to the incredible work of the men and women in uniform serving their communities," said Gov. Abbott. "These awards allow us to recognize and celebrate those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

Reilly Webb, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Division at the Office of Abbott, opened up the ceremony saying that if anyone were to speak to these first responders in the room that they would find that each person would be "dependable, honest, impartial and virtuous."

Before introducing the 50 recipients of this award, Abbott addressed that the ceremony was being held on the 18-year anniversary of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack, and said "we will always remember."

One of the recipients of this award was Fayette County Deputy, CJ Lehmann.

Lehmann was shot in the face November of 2018, while serving a search warrant in La Grange, Texas.

