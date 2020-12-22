2019 FBI incident report ranks Austin 11 safest in crimes against people

The report only includes 22 cities that have transitioned to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

AUSTIN, Texas — Among the 22 cities that have transitioned away from Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR), Austin ranks 11th safest in crimes against persons, 12th safest in crimes against society and ninth safest in crimes against property for cities with a population of 400,000 or greater.

This is according to the 2019 National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) Crime Data released by the FBI. It is important to note that many U.S. cities are still transitioning to NIBRS. In future years, there will be more large cities available to compare data with.

In crimes against persons, Austin (20,135 crimes) ranked behind other large cities like Raleigh (5,165), Honolulu (10,665) and Virginia Beach (5,354).

In crimes against society, Austin (7,294 crimes) ranked behind cities like Seattle (2,264), Columbus (3,222) and Honolulu (3,492).

In crimes against property, Austin (52,502) ranked behind cities like Raleigh (11,879), Virginia Beach (12,932) and Fort Worth (33,170).

Because of the differences in the way crime is calculated between UCR and NIBRS, results between the two systems are not comparable.

Under UCR, only the most serious of offenses are reported to the FBI, while NIBRS includes all offenses that were reported during each incident.

Also, UCR data is divided into two Index Offenses, while NIBRS categorizes the crimes into the three categories seen above. Click here to view the NIBRS user manual.

The Austin Police Department began transitioning from UCR to NIBRS in 2018. The APD began submitting NIBRS data on Jan. 1, 2019.