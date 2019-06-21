AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, June 22 the Modern Architecture and Design Society will host the Austin Outdoor Living Tour.

The tour features 10 outdoor spaces visitors can walk through. They can also meet the creative designers and builders behind them.

Gretchen Du Pre is one of the project managers for Austin Outdoor Design. Two properties that she's worked on are featured on the tour. She said that, in addition to getting to walk through the different outdoor spaces, homeowners get to learn how to transform their own backyards or patios.

"I suggest definitely calling somebody who has an eye for design and who can look at your space as a blank space. If you're looking at it on your own, look at it as a blank space. There's not many things that we can't work around or we can't improve, so what you have we can work with," said Du Pre.

The tour begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 and runs through to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour. Before you go to this year's tour, you can view the different homes and outdoor spaces being featured.

