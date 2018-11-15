KYLE, Texas — A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly fatally shot a 22-year-old man during a narcotics transaction late Wednesday night.

Officials said they responded to the 500 block of Cody Lane in Kyle after receiving a report that a man had been shot and was unconscious and not breathing. When officers arrived they reportedly found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but he later succumbed to his wounds, officials said.

According to Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, Francisco Antonio Cardona, 20, was the man who fatally shot Sergio Rodriguez-Arevalo during a drug deal.

Cardona was arrested by deputies and placed in the Hays County Jail on a murder charge.

