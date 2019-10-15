GEORGETOWN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published on July 1, 2019.

Two people were injured Monday after a shotgun went off at a Georgetown RV Park.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to the San Gabriel River RV Park in Georgetown before 5:30 p.m.

Once there, officials said they transported a male and a female to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the public is not in danger and it appears the gun fired by accident.

No other details were immediately available.

