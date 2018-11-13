GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown's school district said two students have been detained after they found out about a social media threat against Eastview High School.

On Nov. 12 at around 11 p.m., the Georgetown Police Department said they were "made aware of a threat against Eastview High School that was transmitted via social media." The post alleged that "threatened act" would happen Nov. 13.

Georgetown Independent School District said in a statement that they believe the threat is "contained and there is no danger to the students or staff of Eastview High School or any other GISD campus."

An above average presence of Georgetown officers will remain on campus until the investigation has finished.

