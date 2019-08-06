AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

Around 12:40 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that two ambulances had been dispatched to the 8900 block of Great Hills Trail at the intersection with Capital of Texas Highway or Loop 360.

Medics on scene extracted a man in approximately his thirties, who was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The second patient, a woman, was also transported to Dell Seton. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Austin police tweeted that drivers should avoid the area.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, police have closed portions of Loop 360.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

