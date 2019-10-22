AUSTIN, Texas — Two New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) patrol cars were totaled during a traffic stop after an alleged intoxicated driver crashed into the vehicles.

Police said officers were not in the vehicles when 50-year-old Dena Courson Welch allegedly crashed into both patrol cars. Both the officers and Courson avoided any injuries, but police said she did show signs of intoxication.

RELATED:

One dead, another critically injured in multi-car crash on FM 620, ATCEMS says

Northbound lanes of I-35 reopened in Georgetown after single-vehicle rollover

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car while crossing street

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined Courson was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to NBPD. Police said she was placed into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

New Braunfels Police Department

Courson was charged with driving while intoxicated and a bond has yet to be set, according to NBPD. They also said additional charges may be pending.

While official damage reports are not complete, the estimated value of the two patrol vehicles is around $100,000.

NBPD patrol vehicles totaled after hit by alleged intoxicated driver

The crash occurred on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 35 South, just north of Loop 337 and Rueckle Road.

WATCH: Neighbors concerned after deadly crash kills former UT football player

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Mother of girl who died after long illness indicted on murder, theft, fraud and child abuse allegations

Netflix could put an end to password sharing

PAC seeking to recall Austin mayor, 5 council members

Man arrested after climbing South Austin crane charged with meth possession