AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating after crews recovered two bodies in a South Austin apartment near the Barton Creek Greenbelt.

The fire happened at 2901 Barton Skyway at about 4:25 a.m., according to the AFD. Crews said it started as a balcony fire but it spread to the attic, where a "majority of the fire was."

During a secondary search of the apartment, fire crews said early Monday they found a body. AFD gave an additional update at about 7:40 a.m., saying another body was recovered.

Red Cross and the apartment's management is assisting nine people who were displaced, AFD said.

Crews said there is at least $750,000 total worth in damages. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Check back for updates.

