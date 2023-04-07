At least 3 people, including a child, injured after Jet Skis collide on Decker Lake

A total of five people, including one child, were involved in the accident.

AUSTIN, Texas — At least three people, including one child, were injured after a pair of Jet Skis collided with each other on Decker Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to officials with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS), five people - four adults and one child - were involved in the accident. No one died in the incident, but one person required the assistance of a rescue swimmer.

Two people were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, while the child was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center. All three are dealing with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) and STAR Flight responded to the incident.