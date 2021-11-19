2 overnight fires in Austin caused by heating malfunctions

One fire was the result of a flue insert being installed too close to a combustible and the other by a space heater placed too close to combustibles.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department crews responded to two different fires caused by heating malfunctions Thursday night into Friday morning, as the temperatures dropped and residents tried to stay warm.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, AFD said crews had responded to a chimney fire that had spread into the attic of a home on Westlake Drive. At that time, the fire had been extinguished.

At around midnight, AFD said the cause of the fire was accidental and due to a flue insert being installed too close to a combustible. AFD said early detection and quick response limited the damage, but the fire still caused $80,000 in damage. Two adults were displaced due to a lack of electricity.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, AFD said crews were responding to a fire at a commercial property that is also a residential building, located on Clay Avenue, near Burnet Road and Allandale. The man inside made it out before firefighters arrived and was evaluated by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Around 8:15 a.m., AFD said crews were continuing to work the scene. The cause was ruled accidental and due to a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles. The fire caused an estimated $400,000 in structural damage and $200,000 in content damage. The occupant and one firefighter sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

