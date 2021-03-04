x
2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after East Austin crash

The crash happened at Ed Bluestein Boulevard and Loyola Lane.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people – one adult and two children – were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in East Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred at Ed Bluestein Boulevard northbound and Loyola Lane around 6:07 p.m.

Trauma alerts were declared for all three patients. The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the kids were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center, all with potentially serious injuries.

Medics have since cleared the scene.

