2 children, 1 adult hospitalized after East Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people – one adult and two children – were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in East Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred at Ed Bluestein Boulevard northbound and Loyola Lane around 6:07 p.m.
Trauma alerts were declared for all three patients. The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and the kids were transported to Dell Children's Medical Center, all with potentially serious injuries.
Medics have since cleared the scene.
