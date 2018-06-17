ROTAN, Texas — Two Central Texas men have been identified as victims of a small plane crash in West Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 33-year-old Dallas Lee McMahon, of Austin, and 38-year-old Jay Robert Liesbon, of Burnet, were killed when their single-engine aircraft plummeted into a canyon on a ranch outside Rotan on Friday.

Fisher County Sheriff Alan Arnwine says the plane hit a power line. It took authorities on an all-terrain vehicle nearly two hours to reach the site in a rugged area.

Rotan is about 100 miles southeast of Lubbock.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the men on an aerial photography mission were traveling in a Cessna 172 when it crashed around 3:38 p.m. They took off from a Spicewood airport and made a stop in Midland. They were heading back to Spicewood when the crash happened.

