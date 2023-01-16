Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

One of the two children injured in the crash is in critical condition, ATCEMS said.

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.

One adult was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, while one child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, both with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries, ATCEMS said. A fourth adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries, while a fifth adult and second child were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

Six ambulances responded to the incident, medics said.

Drivers are asked to expect continued traffic delays in the area.

No other information is available at this time.