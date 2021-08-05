Driver dies after crashing into pole on South U.S. 183 near Old Lockhart Road

AUSTIN, Texas — A person has died after crashing into a pole on the South U.S. 183 service road near Old Lockhart Road Thursday afternoon.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Thursday at around 12:40 p.m. that a 911 caller reported a car went through a fence and hit a pole. The driver was reportedly unconscious and possibly experiencing cardiac arrest.
At 12:45 p.m., ATCEMS confirmed the driver was in cardiac arrest and extrication was in progress to prepare for life-saving efforts. Star Flight was also assigned and responding to the scene.
Just before 1 p.m., the driver had been extricated and CPR was in progress. At 1:10 p.m., ATCEMS said the driver died on the scene after extensive live-saving resuscitative efforts by responders.
Drivers should expect closures in the area.
