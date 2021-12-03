18-year-old linked to multiple Austin robberies arrested after two alleged carjackings

The teen is accused of robbing the victims at gunpoint and then stealing their 2020 Land Rover and 2020 Porsche Macan.

AUSTIN, Texas — An 18-year-old linked to multiple robberies in the Austin area over the past year has been arrested after two reported carjackings, one at the Barton Creek Mall and another at a West Lake Hills H-E-B.

According to the Austin Police Department, Juan Sebastian Salto-Garcia was arrested on Wednesday after the incident at the Barton Creek Mall.

Here's a rundown on the crimes police believe he is linked to:

The first incident occurred on Jan. 15 at Market Place Austin - Jewelry Stand on North Lamar Blvd. Another happened on March 12 at the same location. Police identified Salto-Garcia as one of the suspects in these two cases, and another 18-year-old, Jesse Trevino, was also arrested for the Jan. 15 incident.

Officials said Salto-Garcia was arrested on April 12 and released on personal bond on April 28 with the following conditions: GPS monitor, house arrest and a “no firearms” restriction. Police said he violated these conditions when he tampered with his GPS monitor, so his personal bond was revoked on May 12.

Just six days later, on May 18 around 9:25 p.m., police said two men, one of them identified as Salto-Garcia, were accused of robbing a man and woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of H-E-B at West Lake Hills. The suspects allegedly stole their 2020 Black Porshe Macan S 4DR SUV. According to police, both men displayed black rifles at the time of this incident and both were seen in a gray, older Dodge 1500 quad cab truck.

The outstanding suspect in this case was described as:

5 feet, 11 inches

short black hair

slender build

wore a light-colored surgical mask over his face

approximately 25 years old

On May 19 around 10:44 a.m., police said Salto-Garcia and an unknown Hispanic man robbed a female victim at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Barton Creek Mall, stealing her 2020 Land Rover.

The outstanding suspect in this case was described as:

tall and thin

approximately 25 years old

short dark hair

wore a T-shirt and shorts

After the Barton Creek Mall incident, police said APD officers were able to recover both stolen vehicles, along with the Dodge truck. Officials said that Salto-Garcia was seen with both stolen vehicles and had a black rifle. He was taken into custody while in the Porsche, where a black semi-automatic rifle and handgun magazine were seized.

Police noted that, at this time, it is not known if the suspect in three of the robberies (March 12, May 18 and May 19) are the same person.

Anyone with information or video of these incidents are asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be made anonymously.