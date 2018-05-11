BASTROP, Texas — An 18-year-old died Monday morning in a crash on State Highway 71 in Bastrop County, police said.

The Bastrop Police Department responded around 5:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of SH 71 in response to the single-vehicle crash.

Their investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Tyler Babitt of Channelview, Texas, was traveling westbound when he lost control of his truck and attempted to self-correct. Police said this caused the vehicle to spin around across the lanes of traffic, the rear end of his truck hitting the median on the outside lane of westbound SH 71. The truck went through this median, off the bridge and into a ditch filled with water.

Babbitt was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries or damages were reported.

Authorities said SH 71 westbound at Highway 21 was blocked off, and traffic was backed up past FM 969. However, at 8:40 a.m. officials said the crash was cleared.

The Department of Public Safety and Bastrop County Sheriff's Office also responded.

KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV