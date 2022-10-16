18-wheeler pin-in leads to one dead, one injured

ATCEMS medics later received a deceased on-scene pronouncement for the second patient involved in the crash.

AUSTIN, Texas — A pin-in with a SUV and 18-wheeler led to one person dead and one injured late Saturday night on US 290 Highway.

At 11:46 p.m., the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 15000 block of East US 290 Highway Eastbound regarding a 18-wheeler pin-in. Once on the scene, medical personnel reported a 3-vehicle collision with a pin-in extrication in progress.

There were at least two patients involved, according to ATCEMS. Travis County Star Flight became involved at around midnight to extricate the pinned patient, with potentially serious injuries, and then transported them to a local hospital.

ATCEMS medics later received a deceased on-scene pronouncement for the second patient involved in the crash. There are no further details regarding the patients or crash.

This is an evolving story. Check back for updates.